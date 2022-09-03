Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else

A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead.

The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

Police said the victim, 28, got into an argument with someone at the gas station. The other person pulled a gun out of a fanny pack and shot the victim multiple times in the chest, forearm and finger.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and died later.

No one is in custody.