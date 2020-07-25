A man was shot Saturday in the Jackson Park Highlands on the South Side.

The man, 31, was shot in the arm about 3:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Area One detectives are investigating.

