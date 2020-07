13-year-old girl shot in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood

A 13-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The girl was in an alley near Harrison and Damen at 2:10 p.m. when someone opened fire.

The girl was hit in the right leg.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

POLICE SEEK MAN FOR HOMICIDE, AGGRAVATED BATTERY WITH A KNIFE FOR ATTACKS IN SOUTH LOOP

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO STOP EXPRESSWAY SHOOTINGS

FOP PRESIDENT HITS BACK AT PELOSI FOR CALLING OFFICERS 'STORMTROOPERS'