Police seeking man for homicide, aggravated battery with a knife in South Loop

Chicago police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a homicide and an aggravated battery with a knife in July in the South Loop.

In both cases the person has approached a homeless person while they were sleeping in a park and attacked them with a knife, Chicago police said.

In the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue about 9 a.m. on July 9 a person was stabbed to death, and about 3:50 a.m. July 24 a second person was stabbed but did not die, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.