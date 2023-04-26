Man shot before crashing car in Joliet: police

A 48-year-old man was shot in a car in Joliet before crashing into a fence Tuesday night.

Police say the victim crashed the car in the 900 block of Draper Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

He was shot moments before in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue by an unknown person who was outside the car at the time of the incident.

The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department in critical but stable condition.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they can contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online.