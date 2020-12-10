Man shot by cops in Rogers Park faces attempted murder charges

A 31-year-old man faces charges after he was wounded in an alleged exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in Rogers Park on Tuesday.

Kenneth Olugbode, of Rogers Park, faces three counts of attempted murder after police confronted him while investigating a domestic incident about 5 p.m., Chicago police said.

After officers stopped his vehicle in the 6900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, the man got out and fired shots at the officers, police said. The officers returned fire, striking the man.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

No officers were shot, but fire officials said four people were sent to hospitals in good condition with minor injuries. Police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force, and the officers involved were placed on temporary desk-duty.

Olugbode also faces a felony count of unlawful restraint, police said. He was also wanted on an out-of-state warrant.

He is expected to appear for a bail hearing later Thursday.