Man shot by group yelling gang slogans on Chicago's West Side

A 20-year-old man was shot by a member of a gang while walking in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Sunday, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was walking with a group of people in the 2500 block of south Kedzie just after 4 a.m., when a red pick-up truck approached with people inside yelling gang slogans.

Someone from the truck began to fire shots at the group, striking the 20-year-old man in the left calf. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.