Man shot by multiple people on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot at by multiple people on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

Police say a 29-year-old victim was shot at by multiple men around 3:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue.

The offenders fled the scene. The victim was hit once in the back and leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details and there is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.