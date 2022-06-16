Man shot by suspect wearing all green in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot in Chicago Lawn Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of South California.

At about 8:25 a.m., the 27-year-old victim was standing outside when an unknown male offender, who was wearing all green, approached him on foot and opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the right said of the abdomen and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody.