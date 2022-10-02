Man shot, critically wounded during fight on Chicago's South Side

A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say a man, 26, was in a fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue.

The second man has a gun and shot the victim in the back. Police say the suspect drove off in a silver vehicle.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody, Area Four detectives are investigating.