Man shot dead, another wounded in Humboldt Park

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead and another was wounded in Humboldt Park on Sunday.

The victims were outside about 2 p.m. on North Ridgeway near Chicago on the West Side when someone walked up and opened fire.

The 34-year-old was shot in the leg and shoulder and died at the hospital.

The 40-year-old was hospitalized in good condition with injuries to his arm and abdomen.

So far this year, more than a thousand people have been shot in Chicago and more than 200 of those have died.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

