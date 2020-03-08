Man shot dead at Airbnb party in Barrington Hills

A person was killed Saturday during a party at an Airbnb in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 3:20 a.m. and found a male dead at the home in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road, Barrington Hills police said.

The party was being hosted at the Airbnb by people who are not from Barrington Hills, police said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

“The safety of our community is our priority,” Ben Breit, a spokesman for Airbnb, said in a statement. “We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation.”

Although the male remains unidentified, an autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.