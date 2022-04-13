Man shot dead during fight on Chicago's Far South Side

A man was shot and killed during a struggle early Wednesday in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was with an acquaintance inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street when there was an altercation and a struggle ensued, police said.

He was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the gunman fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.