Man shot dead in drive-by at gas station in West Garfield Park: police

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in a drive-by in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 2:15 a.m., the 30-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station in the first block of North Kilbourn Avenue, when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head, back, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

Area Four detectives are investigating.