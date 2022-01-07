Man shot dead in East Chicago

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in East Chicago Thursday afternoon, according to the Lake County Coroner.

The coroner's officer was dispatched to the 3900 block of Elm Street in East Chicago just after 2 p.m.

A 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead just hours later, according to the coroner.

The man's identity was not released, pending family notification.

There is no additional information at this time.