Man shot dead in Englewood

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was standing in the street around 10:47 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 60th Street when he was struck by gunfire coming from a red four-door Dodge Charger, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the identity of the victim.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

