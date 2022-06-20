Man shot dead in North Chicago parking lot

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot Sunday night in North Chicago.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. at a parking lot in the 1100 block of 10th Street where they found a 33-year-old who had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Lake County coroner.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Chicago police or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222 or at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.