A man was shot to death Friday in northwest suburban Palatine.

William Nellum, 29, was shot in the leg about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Silver Lane, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He died of his wounds, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Cook County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for details Saturday.