Man shot dead on Bishop Ford near 103rd Street

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night while driving on the Bishop Ford Expressway near 103rd Street.

He was driving in the northbound lanes of I-94 about 8:25 p.m. when someone shot him from inside another vehicle, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Troopers responded to a call of a shooting in that area and found the man dead inside his vehicle, state police said.

Authorities closed all northbound lanes until about 12:30 a.m. Monday for an investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s name or cause of death.

He was one of five people killed and 28 others wounded in citywide shootings over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.