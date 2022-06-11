Man shot dead on Chicago's Near South Side

A man was fatally shot on Chicago's Near South Side Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of West 18th Street.

At about 11:05 p.m., a 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when a black Sedan approached.

Police said unknown passengers began shooting into the vehicle, and the man was struck in the chest.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the victim is known to police.

No one is in custody.