Man shot dead outside West Side elementary school

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning near an elementary school in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

A 41-year-old man was found lying unresponsive on the street with multiple gunshot wounds around 5:15 a.m. near Frazier International Magnet Elementary School in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The school sent an update to families saying the school is secure and resuming operations as normal.

They are asking students to enter through the back doors behind the school.

The victim's identity has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.