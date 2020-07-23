Man shot dead while driving in West Garfield Park, police say

A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while driving in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

He was in the in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when someone fired shots from inside a black SUV, possibly a Jeep, according to Chicago police.

Struck twice in his chest at 11:25 a.m., he crashed his car into two other vehicles, police said. The 35-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen driving south on Springfield Avenue, police said.

The 3900 block of West Van Buren Street has for years been a drug-sales location for a faction of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang, the Sun-Times has reported.

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Eric Mcnair was fatally shot about two blocks away in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, officials said.

The CPD’s 11th District, which encompasses West Garfield Park, has recorded more than 215 shootings this year through July 19, according to police statistics.