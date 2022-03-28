Man shot dead while standing in Lake View alley

A man was shot and killed in a Lake View alley Sunday night on Chicago's North Side.

The 47-year-old was standing in an alley around 10:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Clark Street when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and armpit and was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

