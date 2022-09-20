Man shot during argument in Austin

A man was shot during an argument Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 47-year-old was arguing with someone he knew around 10:22 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Race Avenue when they pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.

The man was shot once in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.