Man shot during argument in West Woodlawn

A man was shot during an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 9:15 p.m. the man, 27, was standing in the vestibule of a restaurant in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was arguing with another person, according to authorities.

He was shot in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

The alleged shooter fled in a grey vehicle, according to a crime notice from the University of Chicago Police Department.

No one was in custody.