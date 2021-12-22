Man shot during attempted carjacking in Bucktown
CHICAGO - A 49-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare.
At about 12:10 p.m., two male suspects approached the man and demanded his vehicle, police said.
At least one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in good condition.
No offenders are in custody and Area detectives are investigating.
