Man shot during attempted carjacking in Bucktown

A 49-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare.

At about 12:10 p.m., two male suspects approached the man and demanded his vehicle, police said.

At least one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody and Area detectives are investigating.