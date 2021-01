A 20-year-old man was shot by a would-be robber Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was walking about 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South King Drive when a male shot him in the hand after trying to rob him, Chicago police said.

Nothing was taken from him and he self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.