Man shot during carjacking in Chicago's South Loop

A 30-year-old man was shot during a carjacking in Chicago's South Loop Friday night, police said,

According to Chicago police, the man was siting in his white Jaguar in the 100 block of east Cullerton just before 9 p.m., when a group of five males, all armed, approached him demanding he get out of the car.

When the man refused to get out of the car, one of the males shot him in the thigh, police said. He was then dragged out.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The five offenders got in the car and fled the scene, police said,

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.