Man shot during drive-by in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

A 26-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday.

According to Chicago police, just before 10:20 a.m., in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway, the man was standing outside when an unknown vehicle pulled up and shots were fired.

The man was struck in the thigh, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time and Area Four Detectives are investigating.