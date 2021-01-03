Man shot during memorial for murder victim on Chicago's South Side

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the 37-year-old was at a memorial in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue for someone who was fatally shot on Christmas Day when a vehicle pulled up and someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.