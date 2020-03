A man was shot Sunday after someone tried to rob him in South Austin on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was outside about 5:15 p.m. when another male approached him in the 400 block of South Lockwood Avenue, pointed a gun at him and tried to rob him, Chicago police said.

After a struggle, the robber shot the man in the thigh, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.