Man shot during robbery in Longwood Manor

A man was critically wounded after he was shot during a robbery early Thursday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 12:51 a.m. when two men approached and demanded his property at gunpoint in the 9900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.

He was shot in the head and buttocks during the robbery and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.