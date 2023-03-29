Man shot during robbery in South Chicago neighborhood

A 27-year-old man was robbed and shot by three men in South Chicago Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. when three men got out of a Ford SUV and demanded his property.

The men took is belongings and fired shots as they fled in the car.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.