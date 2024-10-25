Senn High School shows off diversity, school spirit for Orange Friday

The FOX 32 Orange Friday pep rally showcased the most diverse school in Chicago Public Schools, Senn High School in Rogers Park.

Principal Holly Dacres said they have 1,500 students and at least 200 staff members to represent the community. The fall sport athletes brought energy Friday to the recently remodeled gymnasium.

Sage Harmon is a junior running her last cross country meet of the year. She credited the closeness of the team to their success.

"It’s a lot of team support. My team is really good. We support each other a lot and that really helps."

The football team faces North Lawndale College Prep today before entering the playoff season.

Jamonte Jones and Antonio Epps said the team has been to the playoffs the past three years. They want to keep the streak going. They said having the morning assembly gives the team the motivation to go out there and play their best.

"There’s nothing that compares to this. Football has been a home to us, and we love it," Jones said.

Volleyball player Julia McGuire said the team took fifth in the conference. They’ll play the first game of regionals against Von Steuben.

"Senn is a very diverse community. Everyone’s very well-rounded. They’re very helpful …. Everyone’s always there for each other," McGuire said.

Dacres said diversity is one of the school's chief strengths.

"Senn has over 60 languages spoken here. And we always say one thing that I love about Senn is ‘there is a space and a place for everyone to fit in and feel included and be a part of something, whether it’s on the court or off the court," Dacres said.

Senn’s flag football team is one of the first girls teams to compete in the new IHSA sport. Their program is 4 years old. They ran an original play, "The Dacres" turning a fake handoff to surprise and present Dacres with a personalized Chicago Bears jersey, a gift from FOX 32 for participating in Orange Friday.