A man was shot during a robbery in South Shore Wednesday night.

At 8:22 p.m., a 28-year-old man walked into an apartment building in the 7400 block of South Yates when he was robbed at gunpoint by two offenders, police said.

One offender fired shots at the victim, striking him in the torso.

He was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

It is unknown if any property was taken.

No one is in custody.