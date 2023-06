A man was shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood during a robbery Friday morning.

Police say a 54-year-old man was found shot in the arm in the 900 block of West 86th Street around 2:30 a.m.

The victim told officers that an unidentified armed male demanded his wallet at gunpoint.

The offender shot the victim and fled the scene with the wallet.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area Two Detectives are investigating.