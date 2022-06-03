Man shot during struggle over gun in Englewood home

A man was shot and wounded while struggling with another man over a gun Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 48-year-old got into a fight with another man inside his home around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

The pair were struggling over a gun when it went off, striking the 48-year-old in the foot, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

The other man fled the residence on foot.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

Police said the incident appeared to be domestic related.