Man shot during fight on Chicago's Southwest Side, suspect arrested

The Brief A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder early Monday after a fight on the Southwest Side. Police say the altercation began as an argument and ended with gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting; charges are pending.



A man was shot during a fight early Monday in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood, and police say a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Western Avenue.

According to police, a 55-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man when the situation turned physical. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the left shoulder.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Shortly after the shooting, responding officers found the suspect and took him into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered and charges are pending.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led to the argument.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.