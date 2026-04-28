Man shot in head on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old man was shot in the head Monday afternoon in Roseland. The shooting happened around 2:13 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition as detectives investigate.



A man is in serious condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:13 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police said a 25-year-old man was on the street when someone shot him in the head. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.