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Man shot in head on Chicago's South Side, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 28, 2026 7:28am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 25-year-old man was shot in the head Monday afternoon in Roseland.
    • The shooting happened around 2:13 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue.
    • The victim was hospitalized in serious condition as detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - A man is in serious condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:13 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police said a 25-year-old man was on the street when someone shot him in the head. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyRoselandNews