A man was hurt in a shooting Sunday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old was standing in an alley about 1:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was struck in the hip and self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stable, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.