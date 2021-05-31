Man shot in attempted carjacking in South Loop

A 21-year-old man was shot Sunday in an attempted carjacking in South Loop.

About 7:40 p.m., he parked his vehicle on the street in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue and walked away, but he looked back at his vehicle and saw a group of people breaking his vehicle’s windows, Chicago police said.

A person from the group pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking him in the buttocks, police said. The group then ran, and the man tried to chase them in his vehicle, disregarding police officers’ attempts to stop him.

The 21-year-old eventually drove to the intersection of Roosevelt Road and State Street, was taken into custody by officers, police said. He was taken Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is in good condition.

Charges are pending.