Man shot in Austin neighborhood on West Side

A 29-year-old man was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

About 4:35 p.m., the man was on the porch of a residence in the 5400 block of West Walton Street when someone entered the front gate and fired a single gun shot at him before running in an unknown direction, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the thigh and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.