Man shot in backyard in Englewood on Sunday

A man was shot Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3:40 p.m., the 30-year-old was in the backyard area of a home in the 6800 block of South Sangamon Street when someone walked up and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

This shooting was one of dozens in Chicago over the weekend. On Saturday in Englewood, a one-year-old boy named Sincere Gaston was shot and killed while riding in a car with his mother. On Saturday night in Englewood, an eight-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet that flew threw a window.