Man shot in both legs in Chicago's Little Village

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Sunday, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was walking outside in the 3000 block of South Komensky after 1:40 a.m., when an unidentified offender began shouting from a black SUV.

The person in the SUV drew a gun and began to fire shots, police said.

The 30-year-old was shot once in each leg, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.