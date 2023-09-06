Man shot in chest after argument turns physical on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot during a fight in Gresham Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:16 p.m., a 27-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender in the 1700 block of West 87th Street, police said.

The argument turned physical and the offender produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the arm and chest and self-transported to an area hospital. The victim was listed in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives continue to investigate.