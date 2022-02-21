Man shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park

A man was shot while riding in a car Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was in the rear seat of a vehicle around 9:51 p.m. in the first block of North California Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and one shot to the hip, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

