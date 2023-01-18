Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street.

According to police, a dark-colored gray vehicle drove by and somebody inside fired shots at the victim.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.