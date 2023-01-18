Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street.
According to police, a dark-colored gray vehicle drove by and somebody inside fired shots at the victim.
Nobody was reported in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.