Man shot in face on Chicago's South Side: police

A man was shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Tuesday night.

Around 7:21 p.m., police say the 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of S. Princeton Avenue when gunfire rang out.

The victim was struck in the face and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No offenders were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.