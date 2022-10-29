Man shot in face while sitting in parked car on Chicago's North Side

A man was sitting inside a parked vehicle in a North Side neighborhood when he was stuck in the face by gunfire Saturday morning.

Police say a 20-year-old man was in a car in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside Avenue when someone opened fire.

The victim was in the Albany Park neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. when the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating.