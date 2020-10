A man was shot inside a fast food restaurant in Greater Grand Crossing Friday night.

The man, 50, was inside a restaurant in the 500 block of East 79th Street when he was shot in the torso around 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

